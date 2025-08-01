'Why be touchy? Let's close it': Supreme Court on BJP leader's defamation case against Shashi Tharoor

The Supreme Court on Friday indicated that the criminal defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over his 2018 “scorpion sitting on a Shivling” remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be brought to a close, Live Law reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who led a multi-party delegation for a five-nation visit, at his residence in New Delhi on June 10, 2025. (PTI)

The matter came up before a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and NK Singh. While Shashi Tharoor’s lawyer requested an adjournment, the complainant’s counsel — representing Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajiv Babbar — asked for the case to be listed on a non-miscellaneous day.

In response, Justice Sundresh remarked, “What non-miscellaneous day? Let us close this. Why do you want to be touchy about all this? Let us close all this. That way, administrators, political personalities and judges form the same group, they have sufficiently thicker skin. Don't worry.”

Senior advocate Pinky Anand, however, replied that the matter will have to be heard anyway. Agreeing to this, the court listed the matter to be heard on some other day. The interim order granted last year will continue, the Live Law report added.

While hearing Tharoor's plea on September 10 last year, the apex court had stayed the proceedings before a trial court in the defamation case filed against the Congress MP. The top court had also issued notice to the Delhi Police and BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, who is the complainant in the case, seeking their responses on the plea.

The Congress MP had moved the top court against the Delhi high court's August 29 order, which refused to quash the defamation proceedings against him.

Tharoor had sought setting aside the trial court's April 27, 2019, order summoning him as an accused in the criminal defamation complaint filed by Rajiv Babbar as also the November 2, 2018 complaint.

The criminal complaint was filed against Tharoor in the trial court by Babbar, who claimed that his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader's statement.

In October 2018, Tharoor had claimed that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Modi to “a scorpion sitting on a Shivling”.

The Congress leader had said it was an "extraordinarily striking metaphor."