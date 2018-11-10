‘Why play hide and seek’? BJP asks after Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy skips Tipu Jayanti celebrations

The decision of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and his deputy G Parameshwara to skip government-sponsored Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations has drawn sharp attack from the BJP, which targeted the CM for ‘going into hiding’

“CM @hd_kumaraswamy Missing! While Cong-JDS govt is celebrating a tyrant Tippu, the CM himself goes into hiding, what is the point of celebrating a fanatic when CM himself abandons a govt function. Glorifying a mass murderer just for vote bank clearly shows mindset of this govt,” the BJP’s Karnataka unit tweeted.

In another tweet, it put out a video, saying the Kumaraswamy had opposed the celebrations and then wanted to celebrate “tyrant Tipu”.

“He now goes into hiding. Watch the video as the Legacy of @hd_kumaraswamy’s U turn continues. Why play hide & seek when you cannot justify your decision of celebrating a fanatic Mr CM?” the party asked.

BJP leaders also reportedly said that Kumaraswamy had skipped the celebrations due to differences with the Congress.

The JD(S) leader had, however, stayed away citing health reasons and said he would be taking rest for three days on the advice of doctors. His deputy Parameshwara was in Singapore on a personal visit.

Wishing success for the Tipu Jayanti celebrations, Kumaraswamy in a statement on Saturday said, “Tipu’s progressive measures in administration, his quest for innovation are commendable”.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who had started the celebrations in a grand manner during his tenure, was seen wearing a Tipu Sultan cap and holding a sword at his residence along with food and civil supplies minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is leading the celebrations, and other Muslim leaders.

Irrigation minister DK Shivakumar, who reportedly skipped an Tipu event at Ballari district, of which he is the in-charge minister, took part in celebrations at the state assembly secretariat in Bengaluru.

Security was tightened and ban orders were imposed around the assembly building in Bengaluru, and celebration venues in Mysuru, Kodagu, Hubli, Dharwad and Mangaluru. Celebrations were also held across the state’s district headquarters despite the BJP-sponsored protests.

Police detained several BJP workers and leaders, including MP Prahlad Joshi and party vice-president M Nagraj, in Hubli, Madikeri and Kodagu districts for protesting against the celebrations.

BJP Kodagu district secretary Sajjal Krishnan said the government was wasting public money in the name of Tipu Jayanti.

“Tipu is not a warrior. He killed so many Hindus and attacked temples. Why are they glorifying a man like him? This is only vote bank politics. Everyone in Kodagu is opposing the celebrations,” he said.

In Kodagu district, the native Kodavas (Coorgis) are opposed to the celebrations as Tipu, who is otherwise hailed for taking on the mighty British, is accused of torturing and killing thousands and forcing conversion and imposing Persian in the region during his reign. However, the scale of such suppression is disputed by several historians.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 15:32 IST