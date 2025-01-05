Why Meerut's Oyo hotels will no longer allow unmarried couples? Manager explains

OYO, the Indian hospitality chain, has introduced a new check-in policy for its partner hotels, starting in Meerut. This policy, effective from this year, states that unmarried couples will no longer be allowed to check-in, reports news agency PTI. Couples will have to provide proof of relationship while booking a hotel room.(Representational image)

Under the updated guidelines, couples will be required to provide valid proof of their relationship when checking in, including for online bookings. OYO has granted its partner hotels the discretion to decline bookings from couples based on their judgment, in accordance with local social norms, the company explained.

OYO has instructed its partner hotels in Meerut to implement this policy immediately, reports PTI. Depending on feedback from the field, the company may extend it to other cities, the report added.

"OYO has received feedback in the past from civil society groups especially in Meerut urging action to address this issue. Additionally, residents from few other cities have petitioned for disallowing unmarried couples to check-in at OYO hotels," company officials told PTI.

Pawas Sharma, Region Head of OYO North India, told PTI, "OYO is committed to maintaining safe and responsible hospitality practices. While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberty, we also recognize our responsibility to collaborate with law enforcement and civil society groups in the specific regions where we operate. We will continue to periodically review this policy and its impact."

OYO's plan to reshape perception

This initiative is part of OYO's broader program to reshape outdated perceptions and position itself as a brand offering a safe experience for families, students, business travelers, religious groups, and solo travelers.

The program also aims to promote longer stays and repeat bookings, ultimately strengthening customer trust and loyalty.

Furthermore, OYO has initiated pan-India efforts, such as joint seminars with police and hotel partners on safe hospitality, blacklisting hotels involved in immoral activities, and taking action against unauthorized hotels using the OYO brand.