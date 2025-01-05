Menu Explore
OYO revises rules in this city, unmarried couples won't be allowed to check-in

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jan 05, 2025 11:52 AM IST

Under the new policy, all couples, including those with online reservations, will be required to provide valid proof of their relationship when checking in.

OYO, a prominent travel and hotel booking platform, recently introduced a new check-in rule for its partner hotels, starting in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, which will be effective this year.

Unmarried couples will no longer be allowed to check-in to Oyo hotels.(REUTERS)
According to the updated guidelines, unmarried couples will no longer be allowed to check-in, PTI reported.

All couples, including those with online reservations, will be required to provide valid proof of their relationship when checking in, as per the updated OYO guidelines.

READ | Ghaziabad: 190 unauthorised hotels, lodges sealed

Ban on check-ins for unmarried couples to begin with Meerut hotels

The new OYO policy will be rolled out in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut first based on the ground feedback. The platform has already instructed its partner hotels in the city to implement the new policy immediately.

Depending on feedback from the ground, the company may extend the policy to other cities, according to sources familiar with the matter.

READ | Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal to invest 550 crore into the company for global expansion

It has been reported that OYO has received requests from civil society groups, particularly in Meerut in the past, asking for measures to address this issue.

Additionally, residents from other cities have also petitioned for a policy to stop unmarried couples from checking into OYO hotels, sources added.

"OYO has received feedback in the past from civil society groups, especially in Meerut urging action to address this issue. Additionally, residents from few other cities have petitioned for disallowing unmarried couples to check-in at OYO hotels," they said.

According to Pawas Sharma, Region Head, OYO North India, this initiative by OYO aims to transform its outdated perceptions and project itself as a brand capable of providing a safe experience for families, students, business, religious and solo travellers, the company said.

OYO has rolled out several nationwide initiatives, such as hosting joint seminars with the police and hotel partners on safe hospitality practices, blacklisting hotels involved in promoting immoral activities and taking action against unauthorized hotels using OYO branding.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
