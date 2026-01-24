Wife held for husband’s murder in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, boyfriend on run

A man was on the run after allegedly killing the husband of the woman he was in a relationship with, following two failed attempts to murder him in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, police said on Saturday. Police said that the wife was complicit in her husband’s murder. (HT PHOTO)

Police said they arrested the woman, Reena Goswami, and her accomplice, Sunny Parmar, while the prime accused, Amit Khan, remained absconding.

Additional police superintendent Anu Beniwal said that Goswami was in a relationship with Khan and complicit in her husband Santosh Goswami’s murder. “On Tuesday night, Santosh Goswami was shot dead in the Kampu area. Investigations revealed that two men were involved. Parmar, arrested on Friday night, confessed to the crime,” said Beniwal.

Beniwal said Parmar told police that Santosh Goswami was a habitual drinker and that they tried to kill him first by giving him alcohol mixed with acid. “The impact of the acid was neutralized by the large quantity of liquor, and he survived. Santosh Goswami was again made drunk and put on a motorcycle towards a truck. The truck applied the brakes in time, saving his life. After these failures, Reena Goswami forced Amit Khan to kill him,” said Beniwal.

On Tuesday night, Khan shot Santosh Goswami in the head and stomach after inviting him to another liquor party. “Once certain he was dead, Amit Khan informed Reena Goswami, saying, ‘Your problem is solved,’” said Beniwal. Police said Parmar told them that Khan was the mastermind behind the murder and that they have formed teams to arrest him.