Will Arvind Kejriwal's AAP contest Maharashtra elections? Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh replies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not contest the Maharashtra assembly elections, party MP Sanjay Singh announced on social platform X.



“In the Maharashtra elections, the party's National Convenor @ArvindKejriwal ji will campaign for the MVA candidates. @AamAadmiParty will not contest elections in Maharashtra,” the Rajya Sabha MP said. A file photo of Arvind Kejriwal with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition comprises Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT). All the three coalition partners will contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra.

According to a PTI report, both Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar contacted AAP about Kejriwal campaigning in Maharashtra. Sources told PTI that Kejriwal will also campaign for Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the Jharkhand assembly election.



The MVA is contesting against ruling Mahayuti alliance, which comprises BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.



Maharashtra will vote in a single-phase election for its 288-member assembly on November 20. Polling in 81 constituencies of Jharkhand will take place on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes in both states will be carried out on November 23.

AAP's recent electoral performances



AAP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents are members of INDIA bloc. Arvind Kejriwal's party contested Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Haryana in an alliance with Congress but failed to win a single seat. The AAP contested general elections in Punjab alone.



The AAP contested Haryana elections alone after its seat sharing talks with Congress failed. The AAP could not win a single seat.



But the party opened its account in Jammu and Kashmir, with party candidate Mehraj Malik winning the Doda seat.



In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.



