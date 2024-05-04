Will bring back Prajwal from wherever he is: Siddaramaiah

The state government will bring JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in sexual harassment cases, back to Karnataka to face the police investigation, said chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday. Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of shielding Prajwal Revanna. (ANI)

“Whichever country he is staying in, we will get him from there. That’s why I have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to cancel his diplomatic passport,” the chief minister told reporters.

Siddaramaiah accused the Centre of shielding Prajwal Revanna. He said that nobody can leave the country “without the central government’s awareness since all passports and visas are verified when travelling abroad”.

On Thursday, the ministry of external affairs, however, clarified that Revanna “travelled to Germany using a diplomatic passport”. Diplomatic passport holders don’t need a visa for Germany. The MEA said “no clearance was sought or granted to Revanna”.

The CM, meanwhile said, “Will a woman lie that she has been raped? Won’t her life get destroyed after the complaint? If a married woman says openly that she has been raped, then we have to accept it.” He said there is a law of presumption. Women never lie (on these issues). Victims won’t lie. Shouldn’t this be accepted? Why did they give ticket (to Prajwal) despite knowing it? Why did they (BJP) forge an alliance (with the JD (S)?

The CM took a dig at JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy saying that they have “separated themselves from Revanna but during the election, he campaigned for him and said his son Nikhil and nephew Prajwal Revanna were not different”. “Whatever they do, they do it together – be it politics or misdeeds,” he said.

He added if the JD(S) leadership said they will cooperate with the investigation, why did the party leader and former PM Deve Gowda and his son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy called the lawyers on Thursday.

Responding, Kumaraswamy said that his father HD Deve Gowda and mother Chennamma are distressed by the situation. He lashed out at the CM Siddaramaiah’s lawyer remarks against the family, saying that he does not have humanity.

“I want to ask the chief minister whether he has any respect for parents... I don’t know from what culture you come from. Today you posted a statement that on one hand, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy say that the accused must be punished while on the other, they called the lawyer to Deve Gowda’s house to discuss how to save the accused and set things right legally,” he said.

“This chief minister doesn’t have humanity,” he told reporters. “I don’t want to speak about his family to take protection... My parents are in pain. To give them confidence so that things don’t affect their life, to comfort them, I was with them in their house in Bengaluru both yesterday (Thursday) and the day before yesterday,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)