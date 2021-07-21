Home / India News / Will the OPEC deal bring petrol, diesel prices down?
OPEC is a cartel of 13 countries which produce 29% of the total crude oil in the world.(HT Photo)
OPEC is a cartel of 13 countries which produce 29% of the total crude oil in the world.(HT Photo)
india news

Will the OPEC deal bring petrol, diesel prices down?

  • As of July 20, 2021, petrol and diesel prices did not increase for four consecutive days. This was the longest period without a price increase since May 3.
READ FULL STORY
By Vineet Sachdev
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 01:59 AM IST

On July 18, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached an agreement to increase its crude production by 400,000 barrels per day on a monthly basis till the halted output is fully restored. OPEC is a cartel of 13 countries which produce 29% of the total crude oil in the world. Brent crude prices have fallen sharply after the announcement. Brent Crude closed at $68.62 per barrel on July 19, 6.75% lower than $73.59 on July 16.

As of July 20, 2021, petrol and diesel prices did not increase for four consecutive days. This was the longest period without a price increase since May 3. Petrol and diesel prices changed only twice during the March 27-May 3 period, when assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal were being held.

Will the OPEC deal lead to a fall in petrol and diesel prices in India?

Here are four charts that explain this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opec+ petrol price diesel prices + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.