Wishes pour in on special day for India

Global leaders led by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the people of India on Monday -- the 75th anniversary of Independence -- as they vowed to further strengthen ties with the country.

“As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence,” Biden said in a statement.

Noting that this year, India and the US also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Biden said that he was confident that the two largest democracies of the world – India and the US -- will stand together to defend rules-based order, and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.

France’s Macron extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on Twitter. “Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India’s stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side,” he posted.

Macron also shared on Facebook a congratulatory note written in both English and Hindi, in which, addressing Modi, he said, “Together, we have forged a strategic partnership that makes both our countries stronger. Together, we are capable of finding solutions to global challenges, making the world safer, and bringing prosperity and progress to our peoples.”

Thanking the contributions of the Indian community in his country, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “All Australians applaud India’s successes and the many achievements that define this great country and its people. We also give thanks for the contribution of our Indian-Australian community to our society, to our culture, to our country, and to the links between our nations.”

Recalling that his first act as prime minister was to meet Modi at the Quad summit in Tokyo, Albanese said, “Together, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden, we reinforced our commitment to advancing the Indo-Pacific’s needs.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated the people of India and highlighted the thriving “living bridge” between the two countries.

“Congratulations to the people of India on 75 years of independence. During my recent visit to Gujarat and New Delhi I saw for myself the thriving Living Bridge between our countries. I look forward to seeing these bonds go from strength to strength in the next 75 years,” he tweeted.

Johnson also posted a photo in which he can be seen paying tribute to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Highlighting India’s importance in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a statement said, “Please, accept warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Over the decades of independent development, your country has achieved universally recognised success in economic, social, scientific, technical and other fields. India rightfully enjoys considerable prestige on the world stage and plays an important constructive role in resolving pressing issues on the international agenda.”

“I am sure that by joint efforts we will ensure the further development of the whole range of the productive interstate ties for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of strengthening security and stability at the regional and global level,” the statement added.

The leaders of several of India’s neighbours also extended wishes on Independence Day.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted, “Hearty felicitations to PM Shri @narendramodi ji and people of India on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of India. My best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of India. Spirit of cooperation and friendship will further deepen in the days to come.”

The official twitter account of Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering posted, “As our friends from India come together to celebrate an important day, I join the people of Bhutan in wishing you the best of dreams and realisations.”

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih noted the deep bonds his country shares with India, tweeting, “Warm wishes to @rashtrapatibhvn, PM @narendramodi and people of India as India celebrates its 75th year of Independence… Maldives and India have always shared deep bonds of friendship and it is our wish that India remains a beacon of freedom, progress and diversity!”

The leaders of several island countries also extended wishes to the people of India

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina wrote, “My warm greetings to you PM @narendramodi and the people of India on the occasion of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. My gratitude for standing with Madagascar during the time of need.”

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth tweeted, “Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and to the people of India as your great nation celebrates its 75th Independence http://Day.It is heartening that India-Mauritius relations, built upon solid foundations, are growing stronger every day.@PMOIndia.”

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit wrote, “On behalf of the people and the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend the warmest felicitations to @narendramodi @PMOIndia and the people of India on Independence Day. Dominica looks forward to continued strong ties with the Republic of India.”

Meanwhile, Dubai deputy ruler Maktoum Bin Mohammed tweeted, “Today, the Republic of India celebrates 75 years of independence, development and achievements. The historic ties between the people of India and the UAE go back hundreds of years. We congratulate the government and people of India and wish them continued prosperity.”

Israel’s defence minister Benny Gantz also extended his wishes on Twitter. “Wishing our Indian friends and partners a happy 75th Independence Day. To @PMOIndia and my counterpart @rajnathsingh - may your nation prosper and may the excellent defense ties between our countries deepen further, contributing to global peace and stability,” he posted, adding in a tweet in Hindi, “Happy Independence Day to our Indian friends and partners!”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote, “My heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi & the people of India for completing 75 years of Independence! Germany is proud to be India’s friend & strong partner for a sustainable future. Namaste from Berlin! #IndiaAt75.”

Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan expressed hope that bilateral relations with India will continue to grow from strength to strength. “Wishing my good friend @DrSJaishankar and friends in India great joy as they celebrate 75 years of independence,” Balakrishnan tweeted. “I am confident that bilateral relations will continue to grow from strength to strength as Singapore and India further enhance our cooperation.”

Former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai wrote, “Congratulations to the friendly people of #India on the 75th anniversary of Independence. With best wishes for further prosperity and wellbeing.”

Several non-political personalities, like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, also extended greetings to the people of India.

“As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development. India’s progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey #AmritMahotsav,” Gates tweeted.

Pichai wrote, “Happy Independence Day, India! We’re commemorating 75 years with a special #GoogleDoodle celebrating family, community and the colorful kites that float in the skies every August 15.”