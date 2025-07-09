Woman rejects marriage proposal; man attacks her with toilet acid in Karnataka

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a toilet acid cleaner on Tuesday in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected. Woman attacked with toilet acid in Karnataka after rejecting marriage proposal.(Representational image/ File )

The accused then reportedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze with diesel. The incident took place in Manchanabele village in the district.

Anand Kumar, in his early 20s, is a relative of the victim and had expressed his desire to marry her, PTI reported, quoting police as saying.

However, Vaishali rejected his proposal. Upset over the refusal, he allegedly poured toilet acid cleaner on her face and then tried to take his own life outside her house by dousing himself in diesel and setting himself on fire.

Since the acid cleaner used was not highly corrosive, the girl sustained only minor injuries, rashes, and redness on her face, but no disfigurement, the report added.

Kumar, on the other hand, suffered over 70 per cent burn injuries and is stated to be in critical condition, police added.

A case under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Chikkaballapura police station. Further investigation is underway.

Man attacks wife with toilet acid over loud music in Bengaluru

Earlier in May, a man allegedly poured toilet cleaner acid on his wife following an argument over the volume of music playing on his mobile phone.

The incident took place on May 19 at NMH Layout in Sidedahalli, north Bengaluru.

According to police, the 44-year-old woman, a beautician by profession, said that around 9 pm, her husband had asked her for money to buy liquor.

When she refused, he began harassing her and eventually managed to obtain the money. Later that night, he returned home drunk and started playing loud music on his mobile phone. When she requested him to lower the volume, he refused, leading to an argument.

In the middle of the altercation, he brought a bottle of toilet acid cleaner from the bathroom and poured it over her head and face. As she cried for help, he fled the spot. Neighbours rushed her to the hospital.