Won’t let educational institutes become political dens: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 01:55 IST

A day after the violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, Union human resource development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Monday that the government cannot allow educational institutions to turn into “political dens” and promised “strong action” against the perpetrators of the attack.

Addressing the media in Bhubaneswar, Pokhriyal said autonomous educational institutions like JNU were there for academic purposes only and should only focus on education. Asked about the Sunday’s violence at the premier institute, he said: “Anyone found guilty in the JNU violence would not be spared.”

He further urged JNU students to maintain the dignity of the university and peace on campus. “I have said this earlier also that these autonomous institutions cannot be allowed to become political ‘adda’ (dens). Strong action will be initiated against people involved in such an attack,” said Pokhriyal.

Meanwhile, top HRD ministry officials met officials from the JNU administration on Monday and took stock of the situation.

The meeting, headed by secretary (Higher Education) Amit Khare at the HRD ministry, was attended by JNU Pro-VC Chintamani Mahapatra, Registrar Promod Kumar, Rector Rana Pratap Singh and Proctor Dhananjay Singh. “The secretary held a detailed discussion with them and was also briefed about the current situation in JNU,” a senior HRD ministry official said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, JNU Proctor Dhananjay Singh appealed the students to not panic.

“We appeal to students to not panic and leave the campus. Measures are being taken to normalise situation on the campus and ensure safety of everyone,” he said.

According to a varsity official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, a detailed report has been given to the HRD ministry that narrates the sequence of events which led to the violence.

The university, in its report, mentioned that a group of students were protesting against winter semester registration in the university and resorted to vandalism to prevent others from registering for the same.

“This group had exhibited aggression on Sunday evening following which police was called,” the official said, adding that the ministry has also been apprised of the violence perpetrated by the masked men in Periyar hostel.

“All the facts have been conveyed to the ministry. The varsity is keen that the registration process recommences and have extended the date for the same.”

According to a senior HRD ministry official, the ministry is closely watching the developments at the university and to ensure that appropriate action is taken as early as possible. The ministry is in touch with all stakeholders, including the students, the faculty, university administration and the ministry of home affairs, the official added.

