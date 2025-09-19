Search
'Yasin Malik was fed biryani at PM house': BJP after Kashmiri separatist's explosive claim on Manmohan Singh

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 03:26 pm IST

Yasin Malik had told the Delhi High Court that Manmohan Singh had thanked him for taking the time and effort to meet LeT founder Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan.

The BJP launched a sharp attack on the erstwhile Congress-led government after an explosive claim linked to former PM Manmohan Singh by Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday claimed that Malik shook hands with Manmohan Singh, earlier visited the Prime Minister's residence and "was fed biryani" there.

Yasin Malik made some big claims in an affidavit submitted to the Delhi high court.(AFP/File)
The BJP leader’s comments came after Yasin Malik told the Delhi High Court that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had thanked him for taking the time and effort to meet Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan.

"They (Former PM Manmohan Singh) had handshakes with Yasin Malik... They had come into contact even earlier... What was their approach?" Pralhad Joshi asked, further adding, "Earlier, he (Malik) used to go to the Prime Minister's residence and he was fed biryani... That's why people despise them."

Pralhad Joshi also drew parallels between the approach of the Congress-led government and the current NDA-led government towards tackling terrorism.

"Why has terrorist activity decreased in the country today? Because our approach is very clear. We don't tolerate this nonsense, even if they are based in Pakistan or anywhere... So, as the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Defence Minister have repeatedly said, 'Ghus ke Marenge'," Joshi told reporters.

