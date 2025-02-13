Yogi targets Oppn for misleading people on Mahakumbh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted the Opposition, mainly Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, for misleading people on the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

In an obvious reference to Yadav without naming him or his party, Yogi Adityanath said though he (the SP chief) went to have a dip, he was telling the people not to go to the Mahakumbh.

“Some people are in the habit of doing things surreptitiously. He got vaccinated against coronavirus, (but) he asked the people not to do so. Although he went to have a dip in the Ganga, he is telling not to go to the people who want to go to be part of the ‘punya’. But this large turnout of the people at the Mahakumbh will continue till February 26 (Maha Shivratri),” Adityanath said after unveiling the statue of former Union minister the late Chaudhary Ajit Singh at Vidya Mandir Inter College, Chhaprauli, Baghpat on the occasion of the Jat leader’s birth anniversary.

Yogi used the occasion to launch development projects worth ₹351 crore in Baghpat. He told the people that he has been monitoring the arrangements at the Mahakumbh since 4am on Wednesday and 50 crore people would take holy dip at the Sangam by Thursday (since the start of the Mahakumbh with the Paush Purnina Snan on January 13).

Ajit Singh inherited political legacy from his father, former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Ajit Singh’s son Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary is now Union minister. Jayant Chaudhary, who was present at the programme, lauded the chief minister, the BJP and the NDA for working for the people and said the Opposition was indulging in negative politics and the people are realising this.

“I realised this early and so parted ways,” said Jayant Chaudhary, indicating his decision to break the RLD’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party and make his party part of the NDA.

Adityanath reminded the people of Baghpat’s glorious past, saying this was one of the five villages that Krishna asked for the Pandavas before the battle of Kurukshetra in the Mahabharat.

He said his government was working for the development of the region. He also said his government has made a payment of ₹2.72 lakh crore to the sugarcane growers in the past eight years. He said this was more than the sum paid to the sugarcane growers in the past 22 years.

CM announces industrial corridor in Baghpat

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that his government proposed to develop an industrial corridor in Baghpat along the Delhi-Baghpat-Dehradun Expressway.

He said this would lead to the development of Baghpat as an industrial and trade hub. He also announced that a new medical college would come up in Baghpat soon. The state government was in the process of recruiting nearly 60,000 constables and the youths of the region, including Baghpat and other districts, would get jobs. He said 20% of the posts have been reserved for women.