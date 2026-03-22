‘You are biggest infiltrators’: Mamata attacks PM Modi, BJP at Eid congregation

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of snatching away the voting rights of people in the state and describing them as the “biggest infiltrators”. Chief minister of West Bengal and AITC chairperson Mamata Banerjee speaks to people after Muslim devotees offer the special morning prayer (namaz) on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr festival in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/HT)

Addressing a gathering after Eid prayers at Kolkata’s Red Road, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said: “We will not allow Modi ji and the BJP to take away your voting rights. We will fight till the end,” in remarks that come ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Slamming PM Modi, Banerjee said that while he shakes hands with leaders in West Asia, on returning to India he begins deleting names from rolls and branding Muslims as infiltrators.

“You (Modi) go to Saudi Arabia and shake hands. Do it. I am proud of my India and the world. Let this message go to the world for peace, fraternity and friendship. Dubai (UAE) is India’s friend. You go to Dubai, shake hands and embrace (their leaders). It doesn’t affect you whether they are Hindus or Muslims,” she said. “When you return to India you forget that. You start deleting names claiming that they are infiltrators. I would say you and your government are the biggest infiltrators.”

Describing the BJP as a party of “thieves, dacoits, goons and traitors”, she added: “I am sorry to say, there are some traitors who are accepting money from the BJP and engaging in a game of splitting the votes.”

Banerjee issued a sharp warning to those she accused of attempting to target the state politically. “Today you are controlling the state government. President Rule is going on here. But even then, we won’t get scared. He who gets frightened, dies. Those who fight, become successful. Those who target Bengal may go to hell,” she said.

On Saturday, the CM along with TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, visited some of the prominent mosques in the city, including the Lal Masjid and Sada Masjid, on the occasion of Eid.

“Those who pit Hindus and Muslims against each other and launch war on each other can try as much as they want, Bengal’s brotherhood will remain intact,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

He further highlighted Bengal’s shared cultural traditions and festivals, calling for mutual respect and coexistence. “I will join you in your festive celebrations, and you will join me in mine--this is Bengal’s culture. There is Ram in Ramzan and Ali in Diwali. The moon which we look at to celebrate Eid is the same one that we look at to celebrate Karwa Chauth,” he added.

The BJP hit back at the chief minister’s remarks, accusing her of lowering the dignity of constitutional offices.

“Anyone who calls the Prime Minister of the country an infiltrator does not deserve to hold a constitutional post,” BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said.

Adhikari, who is the BJP candidate from Bhabanipur against Mamata Banerjee, termed her participation in Eid celebrations on Red Road as “appeasement”.

“Attack on Hindus and adivasis should stop. Women should stay safe. There shouldn’t be a rerun of RG Kar Hospital incident. There shouldn’t be any attacks of the idols of Gods and Goddesses. There shouldn’t be any attack on saffron clad monks,” the leader of the opposition in assembly said.