After aide's arrest, Punjab Police's video message to Amritpal Singh: 'You can run, but…'

A day after Papalpreet Singh, who is considered to be ‘Waris Punjab De ’ chief Amritpal Singh's mentor, was arrested from Amritsar district under the National Security Act, the Punjab Police sent out a direct message: “You can run, but you can't hide from the long arm of the law”. Papalpreet Singh in Punjab Police custody.(Punjab Police/Twitter)

Papalpreet Singh was on Tuesday sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, police said.

"'You can run, but you can't hide from the long arm of the law'. Punjab Police #arrested Papalpreet Singh, main associate of #AmritpalSingh," the Punjab Police wrote on Twitter and Facebook while sharing a before and after the arrest video of Papalpreet Singh.

“We urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony in the region,” the Punjab Police added.

A team led by deputy superintendent of police Sanjiv Kumar left Amritsar on Tuesday morning with Papalpreet Singh for Dibrugarh Jail in Assam.

They took a flight from the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport. Papalpreet Singh has also been alleged to have been in contact with Pakistan's ISI. Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan sympathiser, is still at large after escaping police in Jalandhar district on March 18.

On Monday, Punjab's inspector general of police headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill announced that Papalpreet Singh was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). According to Gill was arrested by the Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. Gill stated that Papalpreet Singh was wanted in six cases and that action against him will be taken as per the law.

Papalpreet Singh was seen in several photos with Amritpal Singh, who is the chief of pro-Khalistan group 'Waris Punjab De'. On March 30, Amritpal Singh appeared in a new video and denied being a fugitive, stating that he would soon appear in front of the world.

