‘You have fought huge battle in Sandeshkhali’: PM Modi to BJP candidate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to two of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s debutant candidates — Sandeshkhali resident Rekha Patra who has been fielded from Basirhat in West Bengal and TN Sarasu who will contest on the party ticket from Alathur seat in Kerala — and inquired about their campaign progress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a telephonic call to Sandeshkhali resident Rekha Patra on Tuesday. (ANI)

Patra is one of the victims from Sandeshkhali, a hamlet in Bengal where massive protests broke out in February against local Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides over allegations of sexual violence on women, land grabbing and extortion. Sheikh was later suspended by TMC, and subsequently arrested on February 29, on the order of the Calcutta high court.

Patra was among 111 candidates fielded by the BJP in its fifth list released on March 24. The ruling TMC has fielded former MP Haji Nurul Islam from the seat, replacing actor Nusrat Jahan. Islam had won the Basirhat seat for the TMC in 2009 when the Left Front was in power. Bengal will vote in all seven phases to elect 42 members in the Lok Sabha.

In an audio clip shared by the BJP to media, Modi lauded Patra as a “shakti swaroopa” (goddess-like) for highlighting the atrocities against Sandeshkhali women.

“You have fought a huge battle in Sandeshkhali. You are truly a shakti swarupa. You have sent so many leaders to jail. Seeing your courage, I feel that this time the women power will shower their blessings on us for the state’s bright future,” he was heard saying in an audio message shared by the Bengal BJP on media WhatApp groups.

“You have all the traits to become a public representative. We will all fight for the respect of mothers and sisters of Bengal. I assure you that I am with you all. I will personally think about you people,” he told Patra.

During the conversation, Patra narrated the alleged atrocities faced by women of Sandeshkhali. “We have not been able to cast our votes since 2011. The mothers and sisters of Sandeshkhali would be happier if they are able to vote without fear,” she was heard saying in the clip.

Modi said: “I am sure that your voice will reach the ECI and the poll panel will take all steps so that all voters can cast their votes... This is very unfortunate how the state government has behaved.”

Reacting to the conversation, TMC’s state unit vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said: “The PM spoke for a few minutes with the candidate but didn’t say a word on how the Centre has stopped funds to Bengal... She (Patra)said that people of Sandeshkhali haven’t voted since 2011. But ECI deployed central forces in previous assembly and Lok Sabha polls and have been claiming that elections were peaceful and fair. Are her allegations against ECI?”

Later in the day, Modi also spoke to BJP candidate in Kerala’s Alathur Lok Sabha seat TN Sarasu.

Sarasu, a retired college principal, was fielded by the party on March 24. Alathur seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

During a phone conversation with Modi, Sarasu raised the issue of irregularities reported from certain cooperative banks in Kerala.

Praising her for raising the “common man’s problems”, Modi said: “Our government will take strict action against everyone involved and we will ensure that the poor get justice...”

Kerala will vote on April 26 to elect 20 members of Lok Sabha.

(With PTI inputs)