 ECI issues advisory on preventing heatwave impact during Lok Sabha polls
ECI issues advisory on preventing heatwave impact during Lok Sabha polls

ByAkshita Kumari
Mar 26, 2024 02:32 PM IST

Additionally, provisions for drinking water, adequate furniture, proper lighting/electricity arrangements, proper signage, and toilet facilities at the polling stations are required

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday released the advisory to all State/UTs chief electoral officers (CEOs) on the prevention of heatwave impact before and during the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

General elections will be held in the country from 19 April to 1 June 2024 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
General elections will be held in the country from 19 April to 1 June 2024 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. (Representative file photo)

In a letter addressed to the CEOs, ECI said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the probability of above-normal temperatures during the forthcoming summer season, which may translate into longer spells of heat waves especially during March to June 2024. In this regard, a copy of Do’s and Dont’s has been issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding the minimisation of heatwave impact.

The ECI’s letter regarding Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) is to provide consolidated instructions in supersession of all the existing instructions on the subject.

“The commission directs the CEOs/DEOs to make a complete gap analysis of AMF at each Polling Station and work with State authorities to permanently provide these AMFs at the polling stations. It also provides facilities for voters to cast their votes conveniently. The AMF includes the Sector Officers to visit polling stations/locations to assess their worth”, the letter stated.

“The commission also directs the setting up of polling stations on the ground floor of a building to facilitate voting for aged and disabled electors. A permanent ramp of maximum gradient 1:12 should be provided for the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and senior citizen electors. The Supreme Court has also directed to give wide publicity about the provisions of ramps”, the letter added.

Additionally, provisions for drinking water, adequate furniture, proper lighting/electricity arrangements, proper signage, and toilet facilities at the polling stations are required.

Tented arrangements for shade, creche for children, and set up of a Voter Assistance Booth (VAB) are recommended.

General elections will be held in the country from 19 April to 1 June 2024 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The polls will be held in seven phases and the results will be announced on 4 June 2024.

