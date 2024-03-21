LS polls: Haryana Police establish election cell for free, fair voting

The Haryana Police have set up an election cell to monitor various election-related activities and ensure the Lok Sabha election model code of conduct is followed in letter and spirit. The Haryana Police have set up an election cell to monitor various election-related activities and ensure the Lok Sabha election model code of conduct is followed in letter and spirit. (Representational image)

The cell established at the police headquarters in Panchkula will also work towards maintaining law and order and ensuring citizens exercise their franchise impartially and without fear, said director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur.

Additional director general of police (ADGP-law and order) Sanjay Kumar will oversee the cell’s operations.

The cell will monitor adherence to the guidelines set forth under the model code of conduct throughout the state. The cell will identify critical areas and ensure adequate police deployment.

The election cell will remain operational 24/7 with staff present even during gazetted holidays and weekends.

The DGP said that a multi-layered monitoring system has been implemented across the state to guarantee peaceful elections. The police will vigilantly monitor adherence to the model code of conduct and maintain law and order throughout Haryana, he added.

Kapur highlighted the use of the Election Commission’s C-Vigil app to ensure adherence to election guidelines.

He said 12 CAPF companies have arrived in the state and deployed across various districts.

He urged citizens to cooperate with the Haryana Police in conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections.