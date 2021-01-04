e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / A peek into the future? This reverse vending machine may leave you intrigued. Watch

A peek into the future? This reverse vending machine may leave you intrigued. Watch

The clip starts with a man standing in front of the unique vending machine as all the slots in it hold cash.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 02:42 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Ross Creations.
The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Ross Creations.(Instagram/@RossCreations)
         

A video showing a unique vending machine has grabbed the attention of netizens and may leave you fascinated too. The video, shared by Instagram user Ross Creations, shows a vending machine that gives out cash instead of snacks. Yes, you read that right. The video may leave you with many thoughts.

The clip starts with a man standing in front of the unique vending machine as all the slots in it hold cash. The man then inserts a soda can in the slot and enters the desired number. Just like a normal vending machine, it goes on to dispense the cash which the man collects.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on January 3, the video has garnered over 4.5 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop appreciating the concept. While some pointed out the helpful recycling part of the video, others expressed how they wanted this vending machine to save the environment from getting littered.

“This could really help with recycling,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is good stuff,” commented another. “Please make an entire store like this,” requested a third. “Just imagine if your money gets stuck inside,” pointed out a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

tags
top news
We are used to harsh weather: Farmers unfazed
We are used to harsh weather: Farmers unfazed
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In