Home / It's Viral / If you’re going to see one thing today let it be ‘The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project’

If you’re going to see one thing today let it be ‘The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project’

The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project’s mission is to create memes using every scene from the 2000 comedy classic ‘Hera Pheri’.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 17, 2020 11:23 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a meme by the Twitter handle.
The image shows a meme by the Twitter handle. (Twitter/@dailyherapheri)
         

Everybody has certain dreams they wish to achieve, certain goals they wish to accomplish. Well, this meme account called ‘The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project’ subjectively has the greatest aim of all time. The account’s mission is to create memes using every scene from the 2000 comedy classic ‘Hera Pheri’. You read that right-each frame, every line, all the expressions from the film are being curated into relatable Twitter posts that can be shared with friends and family. Now if that isn’t a noble pursuit, we don’t know what is.

The movie is anyway a goldmine of comic content. However, linking these snapshots to different real life situations is even more hilarious because of how well they fit into the narrative. Here are some of the best memes from ‘The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project’:

The word here is ‘unexpectable’!

As one tweeple put it “And Babu Rao: Jai Maharashtra”.

So true!

Why are you still ringing them even after you saved their number on your phone as ‘do not call’?

When lizards become your non-rent paying flatmate.

This was Zoom before Zoom was Zoom.

Um, blink twice if you need someone to come un-strangle you from your sibling.

When you realise your Wifi is as useless as Akshay Kumar’s character Raju in Hera Pheri

Seriously what are you binge-watching now?

So what are your thoughts on this meme collection? Obviously, these are just some of our favourites so be sure to go check out the page for yourself to see more of such funny content.

