If you’re going to see one thing today let it be ‘The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project’

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 11:23 IST

Everybody has certain dreams they wish to achieve, certain goals they wish to accomplish. Well, this meme account called ‘The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project’ subjectively has the greatest aim of all time. The account’s mission is to create memes using every scene from the 2000 comedy classic ‘Hera Pheri’. You read that right-each frame, every line, all the expressions from the film are being curated into relatable Twitter posts that can be shared with friends and family. Now if that isn’t a noble pursuit, we don’t know what is.

The movie is anyway a goldmine of comic content. However, linking these snapshots to different real life situations is even more hilarious because of how well they fit into the narrative. Here are some of the best memes from ‘The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project’:

The word here is ‘unexpectable’!

whenever I see someone put tomato ketchup on maggi pic.twitter.com/wZWi0yssnJ — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 16, 2020

As one tweeple put it “And Babu Rao: Jai Maharashtra”.

rolling dice after 2 sixes 3rd six pic.twitter.com/dWeF3Uqw06 — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 16, 2020

So true!

Imtiaz Ali fans discussing Tamasha pic.twitter.com/PAp4at4yRH — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 15, 2020

Why are you still ringing them even after you saved their number on your phone as ‘do not call’?

others friends: DO NOT call your ex, you're DRUNK, I won't let you call gimme your phone



my friends: pic.twitter.com/IZ7Qi11D8G — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 15, 2020

When lizards become your non-rent paying flatmate.

when there's a lizard in the house and you do what any rational adult would do pic.twitter.com/b40VMdpvPa — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 14, 2020

This was Zoom before Zoom was Zoom.

divided by lockdown, united by conference calls pic.twitter.com/4Hiz3AnFOW — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 15, 2020

Um, blink twice if you need someone to come un-strangle you from your sibling.

me: I'm just happy to be spending so much time with family



family in the background: pic.twitter.com/LVFSpnnt92 — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 13, 2020

When you realise your Wifi is as useless as Akshay Kumar’s character Raju in Hera Pheri

me: *trying to work from home*



wifi signal: pic.twitter.com/ypGL35i6Gz — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 13, 2020

Seriously what are you binge-watching now?

me to netflix after finishing a really good tv series pic.twitter.com/nrKPJv7Lv6 — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 12, 2020

So what are your thoughts on this meme collection? Obviously, these are just some of our favourites so be sure to go check out the page for yourself to see more of such funny content.