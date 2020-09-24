e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Indian man creates record for most skips on roller skates in 30 seconds. Watch

Indian man creates record for most skips on roller skates in 30 seconds. Watch

“He makes it look so easy!” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 24, 2020 10:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows record holder Zorawar Singh.
The image shows record holder Zorawar Singh. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
         

Every now and then, the Guinness World Records takes to their official Instagram account to share videos of people creating records which usually leave netizens intrigued or amazed or all at the same time. Now they’re back with a video of an unusual, yet absolutely entertaining, record. It’s the record created by an Indian man named Zorawar Singh who performed most skips while wearing roller skates and that too in 30 seconds.

The video details him creating the record. The caption of the post explains that he made 147 jumps to bag the title.

“Zorawar was initially a discus thrower in high school, but after a horrible injury which forced him to give it up he took up skipping to regain his fitness. He then went on to compete in the jump rope world championships and decided then he would go and become a Guinness World Records title holder to be the best in his field,” the post further describes.

Take a look at the video and prepare to get amazed:

View this post on Instagram

Zorawar Singh, 21 from India is a multiple Guinness World Records title holder and has made it into GWR2021 with his record for the Most skips on roller/inline skates in 30 seconds with 147. ⁣ ⁣ Zorawar was initially a discus thrower in high school, but after a horrible injury which forced him to give it up he took up skipping to regain his fitness. ⁣ ⁣ He then went on to compete in the jump rope world championships and decided then he would go and become a Guinness World Records title holder to be the best in his field. ⁣ ⁣ After training 6 days a week for up to 4 hours per day he achieved the record and already has plans to set more record titles in celebration of GWR Day in November this year. ⁣⁣ ----------------------------------⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #guinnessworldrecords #book #new #outnow #reading #read #skips #skates #talent #india #rollerskates

A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords) on

Since being shared about 14 hours ago, the video has amassed close to 62,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered nearly 5,200 likes. From expressing their wonder to praising Singh, people shared various posts:

“I can’t even stand on one leg,” wrote an Instagram user. “Respect,” said another. “He makes it look so easy! Great job!” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Woman eats most jam doughnuts in 3 minutes, creates record. Guess how many?

