Home / It's Viral / Man pulls off daredevil act, walks on high-tension wires to remove tree branch

Man pulls off daredevil act, walks on high-tension wires to remove tree branch

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hyderabad
The man walked on a high-tension wire to remove a branch disrupting the electric supply.
The man walked on a high-tension wire to remove a branch disrupting the electric supply.(Screengrab)
         

A man in Telangana walked on the suspended high-tension wires to remove a tree branch that was tripping the power supply.

The incident occurred on Monday in Nizampur in Sadashivpet mandal of Sangareddy district, about 75 km from Hyderabad.

The scary video of the man, a contract employee of the Electricity Department, walking on the high-tension wires went viral on social media.

Due to gusty winds accompanied by rains, a tree branch had fallen on the high tension wire, resulting in disruption of power supply in the area. After receiving the information, electricity employees reached there.

Noor climbed the pole and then crawled on the high-tension wires. He rested his feet on one wire and held the other wire with his hands to crawl a good distance to the tree branch and removed it, even as those standing on the ground watched, their hearts in mouth.

He then crawled back to the pole and got down unharmed, much to the relief of all present there.

While Noor’s stunt earned praise from some, the Electricity Department officials came under criticism for making the contract employee risk his life without any safety measures.

