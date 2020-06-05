e-paper
Monkey hangs on to thin branch as leopard tries to shake it off tree. Watch

The video makes for a thrilling watch.

Jun 05, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The leopard tries to catch the monkey hanging on the branch.
The leopard tries to catch the monkey hanging on the branch.
         

In a battle of strength and smarts, where would you place your bets? Before you decide, we suggest you watch this video - captured in the wild - which shows both qualities being applied by two different animals. The video shows a chase between a leopard and a monkey and makes for a thrilling watch.

The clip has been tweeted by Susanta Nanda IFS who often shares such interesting videos of animals. This video is an old one and was shared on the RangerDiaries.com YouTube channel in 2013. According to the description shared by channel, it was recorded in Sabi Sands Game Reserve in South Africa by Gary Parker.

The short video shows a leopard chasing a monkey up a tree. The monkey hangs on to the edge of a thin branch in order to keep the leopard at bay. The predator, meanwhile, does its best to reach the monkey and make a meal of it. After several failed attempts to reach the monkey, the leopard tries to shake the branch to get the primate to fall off.

“Size, strength & reputation takes a back seat many times in nature,” says Nanda on Twitter. “Rarely seen, leopard trying to shake the monkey from tree for food. Monkey holds on,” he adds. Watch the intense clip below:

Since being shared some three hours ago, the video has collected over 500 likes and counting. Several people have posted comments about the predator-prey interaction.

“Nature surprises us many times,” comments an individual. “Nature is an absolute thriller!” chimes in another. “Astonishing!” remarks a third.

What do you think about this video?

In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
LIVE: 15 days to transport all migrants back home, SC tells Centre, states
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
