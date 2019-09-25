Over 66% rise in crimes against children in Rajasthan

jaipur

Rajasthan has recorded a 66% increase in crimes against children between January and July 2019, as compared to the same period last year, police data shows.

The data shows that the total number of cases registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act between January and July 2018 was 1180. The cases increased to 1967 in the January-July period this year, a rise of 66.69%.

In 2018, Rajasthan was the second state after Madhya Pradesh to introduce death penalty for rape of children below 12 years. However, crimes against children have witnessed a steady rise.

With daily reports of rapes, gang rapes and sexual abuse of minors in the state, the Congress government has on several occasions come under fire for the poor law and order situation.

The police blame social media for the rising crimes.

BL Soni, ADG (crime), said, “Availability of free data on mobiles and of pornographic content online is a major reason.”

Soni said school administrations too have expressed concern over excessive social media activity of children which needs to be monitored and regulated by parents.

Child rights activists say the break-up of the family and societal support system too has contributed to the rising instances of crime as people have become apathetic.

The police data shows that Jaipur commissionerate had a 218.87% rise in the number of cases registered, which went up from 53 in 2018 to 169 in 2019.

Of the total cases, those under sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act (penetrative sexual assault) rose from 21 in 2018 to 57 in 2019. Cases under other sections of the Act rose from 32 in 2018 to 112 in 2019.

Jodhpur range saw a 126.85% rise in crimes against children, with the number of cases increasing from 108 in 2018 to 245 in 2019. Here the cases under sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act rose from 54 in 2018 to 77 in 2019. Those under other sections of the act increased from 54 to 168.

The third highest increase was in Jaipur Range with a 96.46% rise. Here the number of cases rose from 113 to 222 in the period under consideration. The cases under sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act increased from 41 in 2018 to 78 in 2019 while those under other sections of the act rose from 72 to 144 in the period.

The disposal status of cases, as per police records for the period January to August 2019, shows that a total of 2235 cases were registered. Challans were presented in 1283 cases while final reports were presented in 353 cases and 598 cases are pending. The state has 56 POCSO courts.

Child rights activist Vijay Goel said the pending cases shows that victims are struggling to get justice. “As per the law, challans must be presented in 60 days and trial should be completed within six months.”

Psychologist Pradanya Deshmukh said that dialogue with and monitoring of children is missing. “Social media, mobiles are to blame but more importantly children need to be educated about their bodies, about consent, about the law.”

Goel said children have access to all sorts of content on TV, films, social media and more responsibility lies with parents and the society to guide them. “Parents should openly talk to children on relationships and sex. Schools and colleges too should conduct awareness programmes on sex education, child rights and laws.”

Kavita Mangnani, director, restorative care, at the Delhi-based Haq Centre for Child Rights said not only children but also all those who work with them – families, schools, colleges, police and government officials -- have to be made aware of the law, child rights, child protection and how they can contribute to making the society safer for children.

