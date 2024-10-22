41 weeks, still no baby: Drashti Dhami channels Rachel from Friends in funny pregnancy video

Remember the episode from Season 8 of Friends where Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green's pregnancy goes beyond her delivery date? It seems that Drashti Dhami is going through the same ordeal now. However, she is making the most of the situation by posting funny reels on Instagram. Drashti Dhami announced that she is pregnant in June.

41 weeks and still no baby!

Drashti Dhami, who is awaiting the arrival of her and husband Neeraj Khemka's first child, shared a video titled ‘41 week (pregnant woman emoji) still no baby’ on Instagram. The Hindi television actor captioned the post, “Baby is really teasing me now. Rachel vibes.” The video shows Drashti caressing her baby bump as she says Rachel's dialogue from Friends, “That's right, still no baby.”

In the show, Rachel becomes pregnant with Ross Geller's baby. Her pregnancy goes beyond the predicted delivery date, and she says the dialogue that Drashti used in her video. Drashti's pregnancy has also lasted for 41 weeks, and her little one seems to be taking its sweet time to come out.

How did the internet react?

Drashti's video got funny reactions from her followers. Disha Parmar, who celebrated her daughter's first birthday last month, commented, “And mine was in a hurry…came in 37 weeks only.” A user wrote, “Baby is waiting for Diwali to pop.” A comment read, “Come on…can't wait baby...get out, munchkin.” A fan wrote, “Baby on diwali be like: Swagat nai karogey aap hamara.”

Drashti's pregnancy

Drashti and her husband, Neeraj Khemka, announced the pregnancy in June with a video. The couple captioned the clip, “In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way #BabyKOnBoard We can’t wait for October 2024.”

Drashti and Neeraj tied the knot in 2015.