Beyond the rectangle: Why round tables are the secret to a flowing 2026 home

Sometimes, while designing a space, movement matters just as much as the way furniture is arranged. In dining areas or shared spaces where the table sits within the living or drawing room, the shape of the table can influence how people move through the room. A round dining table creates an inviting centre for conversation, blending soft shapes, natural materials, and relaxed styling in modern homes. (Pexels.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

A round table softens the layout instantly. Without sharp corners, movement around the space feels easier and more natural. It also creates a gentle visual flow that rectangular and square tables often interrupt, especially in open plan homes where every piece of furniture shapes the way the room feels.

The psychology of the circle A round table changes the social mood of a room in a noticeable way. Rectangular tables often create a natural head position. That seat can carry a sense of authority, even in a casual setting. A circular table removes that structure. Everyone sits on equal footing, which makes conversations feel more open and relaxed.

The shape also helps people interact more naturally. Since every seat faces the centre, it becomes easier to stay part of the same conversation.

Why a circular table works so well socially • No head position

Every seat feels equal, so no one takes on an unspoken leadership role.

• Better eye contact

People can see each other easily across the table, which keeps conversations flowing.

• More inclusive chats

Guests are less likely to form small side conversations that leave others out.

• A calmer visual feel

Curved shapes often feel softer to the human eye, while sharp corners can create a slightly tense visual effect.