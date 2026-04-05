Beyond the rectangle: Why round tables are the secret to a flowing 2026 home
Round tables soften modern interiors, improve movement, encourage inclusive conversations, and bring warmth to dining spaces in contemporary homes.
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Woodstage Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Round Dining Table Set for Living Dining Room Dining Table 4 Seater Set (Natural Honey)View Details
₹21,199
Krishna Wood Decor Sheesham Wood Round Dining Table Set 4 Seater | Four Seater Dining Table with 4 Modern Curved Chairs for Living Room | 4 Seater Dining Set for Hotel, Restaurant | Teak FinishView Details
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SONA ART & CRAFTS Cero Solid Sheesham Wood Round Dining Table Set of 4 Seater Dinner Dinning Table with 4 Cushion Chair Dining Furniture for Living Room Home Hotel Office Self Assembly (Honey Brown)View Details
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BELLO STUCCO Lime Plaster Round Dining Table 120×120×76 cm || Modern Round Pedestal Dining Table, White Lime Plaster Finish, Contemporary Minimalist Style, Cylindrical Base ||View Details
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Solid Wood Modern Round Wooden Dining Table - Elegant Kitchen & Dining Room Furniture (120D x 120W x 77H) (Only Table).View Details
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Sometimes, while designing a space, movement matters just as much as the way furniture is arranged. In dining areas or shared spaces where the table sits within the living or drawing room, the shape of the table can influence how people move through the room.
Neha Ravi KhandelwalRead moreRead less
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.
Career journey and experience
Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.
To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.
Subject expertise
With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.
In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.
Education and professional background
Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.
Editorial Philosophy
I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.
A round table softens the layout instantly. Without sharp corners, movement around the space feels easier and more natural. It also creates a gentle visual flow that rectangular and square tables often interrupt, especially in open plan homes where every piece of furniture shapes the way the room feels.
The psychology of the circle
A round table changes the social mood of a room in a noticeable way. Rectangular tables often create a natural head position. That seat can carry a sense of authority, even in a casual setting. A circular table removes that structure. Everyone sits on equal footing, which makes conversations feel more open and relaxed.
The shape also helps people interact more naturally. Since every seat faces the centre, it becomes easier to stay part of the same conversation.
Why a circular table works so well socially
• No head position
Every seat feels equal, so no one takes on an unspoken leadership role.
• Better eye contact
People can see each other easily across the table, which keeps conversations flowing.
• More inclusive chats
Guests are less likely to form small side conversations that leave others out.
• A calmer visual feel
Curved shapes often feel softer to the human eye, while sharp corners can create a slightly tense visual effect.
Solving the square problem
Many modern floor plans include square dining zones tucked into corners of a living room. In these layouts, a rectangular table can make the space feel tight, especially around the corners.
A circular table softens the layout and improves movement through the room. Without sharp edges, people can move around the table more freely.
Chairs slide out easily, and no one has to squeeze past a pointed corner while walking through the space.
Pedestal bases also help visually lighten the room. Instead of four legs taking up space at the edges, a single central base keeps the floor area looking open.
The result is a dining spot that feels less crowded and easier to use. Round tables also work beautifully in small corners that might otherwise go unused.
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The 2026 aesthetic: Materials and textures
Round tables also fit beautifully into the softer design language, gaining attention in homes this year. Straight lines are slowly giving way to shapes and materials that feel closer to nature.
Natural stone is a popular choice for tabletops. Honed travertine in particular has gained attention for its soft texture and warm, sandy tones. Wood finishes are also shifting. Charred wood treatments inspired by the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban technique bring depth and a slightly smoky look to dining spaces. Recycled glass composites are another material gaining attention for their subtle texture and sustainability.
The details matter just as much as the material. Many round tables now feature bullnose edges, which give the tabletop a smooth curved finish. Fluted pedestal bases are also appearing more often, adding gentle texture without making the piece feel heavy. The colour palette stays soft and grounded.
Colours that pair beautifully with round tables
• Soft terracotta tones
• Muted sage greens
• Warm butter yellow
• Light sand and stone shades
Round tables also work nicely with the curved sofas and modular seating that appear in many furniture catalogues today. The shapes complement each other, creating a relaxed layout that feels natural and comfortable for both work and meals.
Style tips: How to design a space around a round table
|Styling Element
|What to Do
|Why It Works
|Rug choice
|Use a circular rug to echo the table’s shape, or place the table on a large rectangular rug for contrast
|Helps define the dining area and visually ground the table within the room
|Lighting
|Hang a statement pendant light directly above the table, such as a paper lantern or dome-shaped fixture
|Centres the table visually and creates a warm pool of light for meals and gatherings
|Centrepiece
|Keep the arrangement low and simple, such as a sculptural branch, a fruit bowl, or a few mismatched vases
|Keeps the table interesting without blocking sight lines during conversations
In many ways, round tables help bring the focus back to what a dining space has always meant. A place for connection, comfort, and shared moments.
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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More