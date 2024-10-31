Halloween watchlist ready? Study finds the science behind the love for horror

Something is mysteriously tempting about horror, whether it’s a scary movie late at night during a sleepover, whispering haunting urban legends in school bathrooms and campsites, or a terrifying roller coaster ride with the most gut-punching drop. Horror is supposed to induce fear, which isn't a coveted emotion. Traditionally, fear puts the body in distress, evoking fight-or-flight responses. But why do we crave that uncanny goosebumps and chill down the spine? Horror movies induce a fun and thrilling sensation.(Pexels)

This strange allure of terror may have scientific explanations. A study published in Scientific Reports elaborated on this mysterious conundrum, revealing why people find terror to be thrilling and captivating instead of being truly afraid. There are psychological underpinnings to this behaviour. Let’s see what makes people crave that delectable, adrenaline kick from all things horror.

Thrill from curiosity

Sitting at the edge of the seat while watching a horror movie is exhilarating.(Pexels)

The researchers found three key causes for the excitement and enjoyment of horror content- feelings of fear, a sense of reality in the scenes, and curiosity about morbid topics. Most of the horror literature, cinema, and oral storytelling portray a dark setting. The darkness manifests either in an atmospheric ambience with a gloomy, misty environment or disturbing topics that are not for the faint heart. But this somehow satiates the twisted and morbid curiosity about the unknown. The eagerness about something that’s so shrouded with mystery is fuel for the curiosity, eventually building up enjoyment from that anticipated curiosity.

Realism

The thrill becomes more pronounced when the viewers can associate realism with the horror content. Horror scenes when they are perceived as plausible and realistic not only intensify fear, but also the enjoyment. The fear factor itself is an important horror appeal. It helps in experiencing the horror at a safe distance which makes this more fun. So this also implies why many horror fans love true crime series and podcasts.

