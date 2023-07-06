HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 7
The evening of July 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Friday is the official announcer of weekend. So what’s your plan for tonight? If nothing, then worry not for we’ve got you covered!
#JustForLaughs
What: With love, Jaspreet
Where: Boom - A Culinary Bar, North West Avenue, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh
When: July 7
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Paschim Vihar East (Green Line)
Entry: www.bookymyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Swarism — Bollywood Cover
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Janpath
When: July 7
Timing: 9pm to 11pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow Line and Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Luminous Legacy
Where: Shridharani Gallery and Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House
When: June 30 to July 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Hi Life Exhibition
Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: July 7 to 9
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
