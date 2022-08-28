Malhar makes a comeback as an in person festival

The pandemic threw a wrench in many a plans and college students who started their scholastic year sitting in front of their screens and interacting with people online suffered too. They missed out on a lot of college life, including festivals!

Returning as an offline fest this year is the St Xavier’s College fest, Malhar. While it had to be cancelled in 2020, it was held as a one-day online event in 2021. The team is hard at work, hoping to create a “legacy that the next year can follow,” says third-year student Swadha Mehta.

Students dance in a flash mob on Marine Drive

The theme for the fest (to be held on August 28 and 29) is Malhar Aurora: Transcending Horizons. “Usually a three-day event, this year it has been paired down to two days due to the uncertainty of Covid-19,” explains Tarini Pujar, 20, chairperson. The first day will see the “return of the all-day panel session, known as Conclave, which will have activist Bezwada Wilson, journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay and actor Dhruv Sehgal” talk on various topics, shares Shaurya Nathan, 20, vice chairperson. The second day will have a personality contest, Malhar Icon, along with music and art acts, too.

Students jamming at Sunday Streets

In the run up to the fest, the students collaborated with the Mumbai police for Sunday Streets, where they organised a flash mob, jamming session and games, while Puddles — the festival mascot — pumped up the crowd.