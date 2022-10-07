My father was one of a kind: Amit Kumar

Singer Amit Kumar is known for taking the rich legacy of his father, late singer-actor Kishore Kumar forward. And, he is glad that his dad’s music and legacy lives on. “His voice is remembered because he was one of a kind. He was not only a singer, but also an actor and a performer. He was a brilliant singer. Even today, most of the songs played on All India Radio are his renditions. My father hasn’t been with us for over 35 years, but he is on top and is still remembered. It shows his diversity and versatility,” says the 70-year-old, who will be performing at Amit Kumar Live In Concert to raise funds to help women who are battling cancer.

Amit Kumar performing on stage

Ask what’s the greatest role his father’s music played in his life or what’s been his greatest learning, and Amit tells us, “Like for so many artistes, he was my inspiration too and I was blessed (to be his son). I have learned everything from him. He showed me how to sing in front of a microphone”

While Kishore Kumar is known for his iconic songs that continue to top most playlists, Amit feels with the changing times, even those songs might fade away. “If we look back, there were legendary singers like KL Saigal and others, but many people don’t remember them. People are forgotten, that’s life. My father may be remembered for another 50 years, but there will come a time, say after 100 years, when he will be forgotten. He will become history, this is what I believe,” the singer ends.

Catch it live!

What: Amit Kumar Live In Concert

When: Today (October 8)

Where: Rangsharda Auditorium, Bandra (W)

Timing: 7pm onwards