Red, white and the blues: Kashyap Kompella writes on the American Dream at 250

What was the American Dream? The term itself is younger than it sounds. As unions and worker protections weakened from the 1980s on, the massive US economy grew around the working classes rather than for them. (Above) Norman Rockwell’s Freedom from Want (1943). (Wikimedia)

Historian James Truslow Adams coined it in 1931, in his book The Epic of America, insisting the Dream was not merely about “motor cars and high wages” but a “better and richer and fuller life for everyone”, a life not hostage to the “fortuitous circumstances of birth or position.”

The raw materials of the Dream are older still. They live in the US Declaration of Independence, with its ideas of equality and unalienable rights, its republican ideas of ownership and its conviction that America was a new world in the most literal sense: a clean page upon which effort and providence would write a better story.

In 250 years since that declaration was adopted, in 1776, the Dream has cycled through at least four avatars.

1) In the colonial and early-republic era, it meant land: actual acres, the frontier as a permanent reset button for anyone willing to move west.

2) In the industrial age, it became wages and self-betterment: the immigrant who worked at the mill, saved and sent their children off to college.

3) After World War 2, it crystallised as homeownership. The middle-class urban family was a unit defined by cheap mortgages, a bedroom for every child, a car for every teenager, one parent caring for the home and a single income that stretched comfortably to cover it all.

4) After the 1980s, it was re-imagined as entrepreneurship and equity: the founder’s garage, the stock option, the IPO.

Beneath the surface variations, one thing remained constant: the Dream was pegged to upward mobility. The hope now is to return to a time when such growth and mobility could be taken for granted. As things stand, a 2026 Gallup poll found that fewer than half of those polled (46%) believe all Americans have a shot at ending up better-off.

AN INCREDIBLE ARC

How much of the Dream was ever true? How much was self-aggrandisement, propaganda, an elaborate screen that hid a very different reality lived by unseen masses?

To unpack this, one must first reckon with the scale of what was, by any measure, a grand experiment.

In 1776, the United States consisted of 13 colonies hugging the Atlantic seaboard, across just over 1 million square km, home to roughly 2.5 million people. Today, the country spans nearly 10 million sq km across 50 states, and is home to 342 million.

Which serves as a reminder that the Dream was, for much of its history, powered by something no other major power has possessed in quite the same form: the frontier.

Not just the romantic frontier of cowboys and open plains, but the economic one: the perpetual availability of new land, new cities, new industries, new migrations, that gave physical form to the promise of reinvention. When the land ran out, the economy generated new frontiers in sequence: steel mills, automobile assembly line, the post-war suburb, Silicon Valley, the internet, and now, artificial intelligence.

The constitutional structure that held all this together is, by any reckoning, a remarkable achievement too. The American state has survived a civil war that would have ended most polities, as well as two world wars, the cold war, a series of economic and democratic crises. And it has done so while — if fitfully, belatedly, and never without a fight — expanding the franchise to include people it originally excluded.

THE WORLD’S BEST STORYTELLER

After Britain (the country we can thank for the absurd idea that Shakespeare is the world’s best storyteller), this is perhaps the nation with the greatest flair for showmanship in the modern era.

America cast itself early on as “leader of the free world” (implying, even in that phrase, that anyone who did not recognise this was part of a losers’ club).

It wooed the world with its films, music, universities, research bodies and foreign aid. It deployed diplomacy and aggression; and the US dollar, which remains the reserve currency of a planet effectively colonised by the American way.