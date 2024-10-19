Shake it up: A tequila-mezcal cocktail recipe via The Table
Tequila, mezcal, hits of lime and citrus – check out a cocktail recipe from Gauri Devidayal, owner of The Table.
How to make a Matchito
Ingredients:
50 ml Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila
20 ml fresh lime Juice
15 ml matcha tea
1 dash Angostura bitters
10 ml 400 Conejos mezcal (to float)
Garnish:
Dehydrated orange slice
Method:
Add the tequila, lime juice, matcha tea and Angostura bitters into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
Shake well to combine.
Double strain into an old-fashioned glass over a block of ice.
Float mezcal on top.
Garnish with a dehydrated orange slice. Enjoy!
