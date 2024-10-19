Menu Explore
Shake it up: A tequila-mezcal cocktail recipe via The Table

ByGauri Devidayal
Oct 19, 2024 01:37 PM IST

Tequila, mezcal, hits of lime and citrus – check out a cocktail recipe from Gauri Devidayal, owner of The Table.

How to make a Matchito

The Matchito PREMIUM
The Matchito

Ingredients:

50 ml Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila

20 ml fresh lime Juice

15 ml matcha tea

1 dash Angostura bitters

10 ml 400 Conejos mezcal (to float)

Garnish:

Dehydrated orange slice

Method:

Add the tequila, lime juice, matcha tea and Angostura bitters into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Shake well to combine.

Double strain into an old-fashioned glass over a block of ice.

Float mezcal on top.

Garnish with a dehydrated orange slice. Enjoy!

Follow Us On