A win for women: How Indian sports are becoming more inclusive
ByUrvee Modwel
Oct 11, 2024 08:34 AM IST
A rally racer who leaves haters in the dust; a table-tennis champ focused on her legacy; a hockey goalkeeper fired up by equality. Three athletes share field reports on what it’s like to be an Indian woman in sport today
What a year it’s been for women in sports! Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal, a Bronze, at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Then, cool as you please, she created history by becoming the first Indian, of any gender, to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics with her joint 10m air pistol Bronze with Sarabjot Singh.