A win for women: How Indian sports are becoming more inclusive

What a year it’s been for women in sports! Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal, a Bronze, at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Then, cool as you please, she created history by becoming the first Indian, of any gender, to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics with her joint 10m air pistol Bronze with Sarabjot Singh.

Hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia believes the men’s and women’s teams are viewed equally now.