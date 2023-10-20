News / Lifestyle / Brunch / All about me: Why a humblebrag is still a drag

All about me: Why a humblebrag is still a drag

ByTanisha Saxena
Oct 20, 2023 06:03 AM IST

American comedian Harris Wittels passed away, at 30, in 2015, of heroin overdose

American comedian Harris Wittels passed away, at 30, in 2015, of heroin overdose. Is he tooting his own horn in heaven? Because before he departed, he gifted humanity with a most useful phrase. Wittels coined the term “humblebragging” on Twitter in 2010. It refers to the act of weaving one’s personal accomplishments and indulgences into casual conversation, and deliberately downplaying it.

On the Beckham documentary, Victoria Beckham claims she grew up working class. David gets her to admit she went to school in a Rolls-Royce.
On the Graham Norton show, Gwyneth Paltrow’s so-relatable tale of cooking duck backfired when she mentioned she tossed it into her pool.
Bollywood stars are only slightly different. “Love returning to simple home food” they’ll post, right after Reels of their getaway in Spain. Friends do it with LinkedIn posts about hard work, leaving out the part that their boss is actually their uncle. Colleagues complain about being exhausted after a spa weekend. Intellectual snobs gush that their book club has asked them to pick the next title yet again.

In May, when Sudha Murty (centre) appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, she mentioned that a British immigration officer at Heathrow refused to believe she was UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law. Murty was trolled for exaggerating her humble public persona.
Victoria Beckham could have used that lesson. On Netflix’s new Beckham documentary, she begins an interview insisting that she has working-class origins, until Beckham butts in, asking her what car her dad used to drop her to school. “A Rolls-Royce,” she concedes grudgingly.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
