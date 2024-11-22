Bad reps: Here’s why we need to stop recording every gym workout
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Nov 22, 2024 10:08 AM IST
In gyms, someone is always filming. We are all in the frame without meaning to be. Is privacy at odds with fitness goals? Is consent even possible with all those mirrors?
Surely, you know that hashtag #ShowUpForYourself. The one gymmers love, the one they use in every selfie and fitness video. How about we change it to #ShowUpByYourself? Because, honestly, we’ve had enough of ending up in other people’s frames when working out.