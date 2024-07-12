Beta test: How Peter Cat Recording Co. is gearing up for a 77-city tour

Who would have thought, even a decade ago, that a five-piece Delhi band, which plays jazz-based compositions and sings in English, would launch their third album with a 77-city tour across North America, UK, Europe and India? A decade ago, Peter Cat Recording Co. was barely five years old. Now, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Nashville, LA, Montreal, Vancouver, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Zurich, London and Barcelona are on the tour. Most gigs are already sold out. My, how they’ve grown!

The band will be touring across North America, UK, Europe and India. (CELESTE BARBOSA)