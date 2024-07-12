 Beta test: How Peter Cat Recording Co. is gearing up for a 77-city tour - Hindustan Times
Beta test: How Peter Cat Recording Co. is gearing up for a 77-city tour

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jul 12, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Five months. Three continents. A 77-city tour. Peter Cat Recording Co. is living every rocker’s dream. How did they pull it off?

Who would have thought, even a decade ago, that a five-piece Delhi band, which plays jazz-based compositions and sings in English, would launch their third album with a 77-city tour across North America, UK, Europe and India? A decade ago, Peter Cat Recording Co. was barely five years old. Now, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Nashville, LA, Montreal, Vancouver, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Zurich, London and Barcelona are on the tour. Most gigs are already sold out. My, how they’ve grown!

The band will be touring across North America, UK, Europe and India. (CELESTE BARBOSA)
The band members aren’t always together in the same city but make band camps happen. (SALIHAH SAADIQ)
Their third album, Beta, will be launched on the tour.
The band members performed at London’s Electric Ballroom last November.
