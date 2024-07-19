Bring a book, read with a gang. Can this novel method revive an old hobby

Like the butterfly effect, it starts with a flutter. For Bengaluru residents Shruti Sah and Harsh Snehanshu, book pages fluttered in the wind when they started reading together under a giant peepal tree in Cubbon Park in December, 2022. It made them start a reading group – a way for people to gather, bring a book, any book, and read it silently, as others did the same. For those looking to get back to reading, it offered a social push. For those too distracted to read at home, it created a calm, dedicated space. For everyone, it’s a silent challenge to put away the phone and dive into the pages instead.

Bandra Reads in Mumbai has a group of 60 readers who read together in Jogger’s Park.