Bring a book, read with a gang. Can this novel method revive an old hobby

ByChristalle Fernandes
Jul 19, 2024 09:16 AM IST

No time to read? No inspiration? Screen taking up all your free time? Silent reading groups are becoming a chill way to get back to books. No pressure, no judgement

Like the butterfly effect, it starts with a flutter. For Bengaluru residents Shruti Sah and Harsh Snehanshu, book pages fluttered in the wind when they started reading together under a giant peepal tree in Cubbon Park in December, 2022. It made them start a reading group – a way for people to gather, bring a book, any book, and read it silently, as others did the same. For those looking to get back to reading, it offered a social push. For those too distracted to read at home, it created a calm, dedicated space. For everyone, it’s a silent challenge to put away the phone and dive into the pages instead.

Bandra Reads in Mumbai has a group of 60 readers who read together in Jogger’s Park.
Bandra Reads occasionally invites authors and hosts events such as jam sessions.
Pune Reads’ bookworms make it to Kamla Nehru park every Saturday, come rain or shine.
