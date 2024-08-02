Call of beauty: Why it’s Aditi Rao Hydari’s time to shine
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Aug 02, 2024 09:38 AM IST
We know Aditi Rao Hydari is beautiful. She knows it too. But lately, all the chatter has shifted to her fabulous work on screen. It’s about time. It feels great. After all, she’s only been preparing for it her whole life
In 2024, Aditi Rao Hydari and stylist Santu Misra were at Cannes and were trying to get a table at a packed-out restaurant. “The concierge looked at me and said, ‘You MUST have a table’,” she recalls. “I’d rather believe that people are doing it because they are genuinely nice, and not because of how I look.”