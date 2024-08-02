 Call of beauty: Why it’s Aditi Rao Hydari’s time to shine - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Call of beauty: Why it’s Aditi Rao Hydari’s time to shine

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Aug 02, 2024 09:38 AM IST

We know Aditi Rao Hydari is beautiful. She knows it too. But lately, all the chatter has shifted to her fabulous work on screen. It’s about time. It feels great. After all, she’s only been preparing for it her whole life

In 2024, Aditi Rao Hydari and stylist Santu Misra were at Cannes and were trying to get a table at a packed-out restaurant. “The concierge looked at me and said, ‘You MUST have a table’,” she recalls. “I’d rather believe that people are doing it because they are genuinely nice, and not because of how I look.”

After Heeramandi, the spotlight has shifted to Aditi Rao Hydari and her work.
After Heeramandi, the spotlight has shifted to Aditi Rao Hydari and her work.
The actor’s love for the arts comes from her mother, the classical singer Vidya Rao. (PHOTOS/KUMAR DEVIKAR)
The actor’s love for the arts comes from her mother, the classical singer Vidya Rao. (PHOTOS/KUMAR DEVIKAR)
The actor is aware of her pretty privilege, but prefers to believe that people are genuinely good.
The actor is aware of her pretty privilege, but prefers to believe that people are genuinely good.
Hydari loves Kiera Knightley in the film Anna Karenina (2012).
Hydari loves Kiera Knightley in the film Anna Karenina (2012).
The actor’s all-time favourite is the British actress Audrey Hepburn.
The actor’s all-time favourite is the British actress Audrey Hepburn.
Hydari has recently rediscovered the music of Ilaiyaraaja and likes the complex but catchy melodies.
Hydari has recently rediscovered the music of Ilaiyaraaja and likes the complex but catchy melodies.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Call of beauty: Why it’s Aditi Rao Hydari’s time to shine
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On