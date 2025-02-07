Click bait: When to go beauty shopping online and when to hit the stores
ByRachel Lopez
Feb 07, 2025 02:13 PM IST
The best beauty deals are online. But stores are where you can test and try. Here’s when to hit up an IRL aisle and when to Add To Cart
Even beauty brands need a makeover. Nykaa started out as an online store – now it’s opening bigger, posher shops in Mumbai and Delhi. Tira’s own stores have perfume-matching software (and are generous with samples). At Sephora, the bins of little last-minute treats are strategically in grabbing distance as we wait our turn to pay.