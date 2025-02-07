Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Click bait: When to go beauty shopping online and when to hit the stores

ByRachel Lopez
Feb 07, 2025 02:13 PM IST

The best beauty deals are online. But stores are where you can test and try. Here’s when to hit up an IRL aisle and when to Add To Cart

Even beauty brands need a makeover. Nykaa started out as an online store – now it’s opening bigger, posher shops in Mumbai and Delhi. Tira’s own stores have perfume-matching software (and are generous with samples). At Sephora, the bins of little last-minute treats are strategically in grabbing distance as we wait our turn to pay.

When it comes to makeup, buy it in person. Lighting, good staff and testers make all the difference. (ADOBE STOCK)
When it comes to makeup, buy it in person. Lighting, good staff and testers make all the difference. (ADOBE STOCK)
Online stores still haven’t got shade-matching right. So, a killer red lipstick is best bought in person. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Online stores still haven’t got shade-matching right. So, a killer red lipstick is best bought in person. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
For skin and body care, just head online and make the most of the discounts. (ADOBE STOCK)
For skin and body care, just head online and make the most of the discounts. (ADOBE STOCK)
With a luxury buy, it’s all about the experience: How it feels, smells, and is packaged. (ADOBE STOCK)
With a luxury buy, it’s all about the experience: How it feels, smells, and is packaged. (ADOBE STOCK)
rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On