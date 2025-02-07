Click bait: When to go beauty shopping online and when to hit the stores

Even beauty brands need a makeover. Nykaa started out as an online store – now it’s opening bigger, posher shops in Mumbai and Delhi. Tira’s own stores have perfume-matching software (and are generous with samples). At Sephora, the bins of little last-minute treats are strategically in grabbing distance as we wait our turn to pay.

When it comes to makeup, buy it in person. Lighting, good staff and testers make all the difference. (ADOBE STOCK)