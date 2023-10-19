Connection lost? How to stay in touch with a friend who’s swamped with life

Brides-to-be get the hen party. Mommies-to-be get baby showers. Even friends moving away to study or work get appropriately boozy send-offs. Friends are the best, right? Turns out we may have been focusing on all the wrong things. Distance isn’t a challenge to friendships, but among women, domestic milestones often are. New brides and new mothers, already adjusting to a changed world, often feel doubly isolated when friends withdraw for fear of disturbing them. Old connections serve as an essential anchor when people are adrift in an unfamiliar city. In Something Great (2019) Jenny goes on a trip with her friends Erin and Blair, before moving cities for her job. Trips together are a great way to sustain adult friendships.

Having a baby can be isolating. Acknowledge that it can also transform friendships, as Tully does with Kate in firefly lane (2021-).

Chart it out. When Mary Martina got married in October 2018, she moved from Delhi to Mumbai, a city where she knew next to no one. “A friend of mine would FaceTime me every Saturday morning,” she says Martina. She had a baby this year. “The best thing my friends did after I just gave birth was to give me space and not insist that I connect with them in the days just after that,” Martina recalls. She did appreciate that they actively started to check in within a couple of weeks. “I appreciate the fact that one friend takes time out of her week to gush over my baby and keep me posted.” Acknowledging the changes that your friend is going through is a small, but crucial thing to do. “It is important to see your friend’s evolution, how they’ve changed with location, parenting, partnership,” Lobo says. “Picking up on those changes can help you understand who they are right now and how they got here.”

