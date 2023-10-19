News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Connection lost? How to stay in touch with a friend who’s swamped with life

Connection lost? How to stay in touch with a friend who’s swamped with life

ByUrvee Modwel
Oct 19, 2023 06:40 PM IST

When friends move away or begin a new life, staying in touch is tough, but all the more important. Here’s distance learning: The BFF edition

Brides-to-be get the hen party. Mommies-to-be get baby showers. Even friends moving away to study or work get appropriately boozy send-offs. Friends are the best, right? Turns out we may have been focusing on all the wrong things. Distance isn’t a challenge to friendships, but among women, domestic milestones often are. New brides and new mothers, already adjusting to a changed world, often feel doubly isolated when friends withdraw for fear of disturbing them. Old connections serve as an essential anchor when people are adrift in an unfamiliar city.

In Something Great (2019) Jenny goes on a trip with her friends Erin and Blair, before moving cities for her job. Trips together are a great way to sustain adult friendships.
In Something Great (2019) Jenny goes on a trip with her friends Erin and Blair, before moving cities for her job. Trips together are a great way to sustain adult friendships.
Having a baby can be isolating. Acknowledge that it can also transform friendships, as Tully does with Kate in firefly lane (2021-).
Having a baby can be isolating. Acknowledge that it can also transform friendships, as Tully does with Kate in firefly lane (2021-).

Chart it out. When Mary Martina got married in October 2018, she moved from Delhi to Mumbai, a city where she knew next to no one. “A friend of mine would FaceTime me every Saturday morning,” she says Martina. She had a baby this year. “The best thing my friends did after I just gave birth was to give me space and not insist that I connect with them in the days just after that,” Martina recalls. She did appreciate that they actively started to check in within a couple of weeks. “I appreciate the fact that one friend takes time out of her week to gush over my baby and keep me posted.” Acknowledging the changes that your friend is going through is a small, but crucial thing to do. “It is important to see your friend’s evolution, how they’ve changed with location, parenting, partnership,” Lobo says. “Picking up on those changes can help you understand who they are right now and how they got here.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out