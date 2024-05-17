Convent clichés are all over our screens. But some nuns break the habit
May 17, 2024 09:20 AM IST
There’s so much more to nuns and convent education than what shows up on screen. Why do the clichés persist?
First off, let’s kneel at the altar of Whoopi Goldberg. Her role as a nightclub singer hiding out in a convent in Sister Act (1992) set the template for how nuns are portrayed on screen. She may well have inscribed it on two stone tablets. Thirty-two years on, even those who’ve never stepped into a convent believe they know what Catholic nuns do.
