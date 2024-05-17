Convent clichés are all over our screens. But some nuns break the habit

First off, let’s kneel at the altar of Whoopi Goldberg. Her role as a nightclub singer hiding out in a convent in Sister Act (1992) set the template for how nuns are portrayed on screen. She may well have inscribed it on two stone tablets. Thirty-two years on, even those who’ve never stepped into a convent believe they know what Catholic nuns do.

