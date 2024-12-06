Cruise control: Why more Indians are setting sail

Along Indian coasts, cruises are giving big deck energy. Locals are signing up. Tours are sold out. See how we’re all diving in
Hollywood tends to view cruises unfairly. Those large, luxe liners are where unlikeable heiresses get murdered in the Art Deco suite – the perfect locked room mystery. In sitcoms, they’re where empty nesters make dad jokes as they find new purpose. In Bollywood, it’s almost a decade since Kamal and Neelam took their family and buddies aboard a chic ship to play out first world problems on their 30th anniversary.