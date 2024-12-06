Cruise control: Why more Indians are setting sail

Hollywood tends to view cruises unfairly. Those large, luxe liners are where unlikeable heiresses get murdered in the Art Deco suite – the perfect locked room mystery. In sitcoms, they’re where empty nesters make dad jokes as they find new purpose. In Bollywood, it’s almost a decade since Kamal and Neelam took their family and buddies aboard a chic ship to play out first world problems on their 30th anniversary.

Peak cruising months along India waterways are from September to April.