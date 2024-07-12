 Daily grinds: How to make or order the perfect cup of coffee, every time - Hindustan Times
Daily grinds: How to make or order the perfect cup of coffee, every time

ByUrvee Modwel
Jul 12, 2024 09:36 AM IST

If you didn’t choose the mug life. But why is café coffee always better? From bean to brew, here’s how to find the best roast for you

Ah, coffee. The stuff that fuels first dates, morning rituals, work meetings, breaks from work meetings, hipster conversations. It’s the smell of potential, the taste of happiness and *record scratch* and why doesn’t the coffee we make at home taste the same as in cafés? Why are beans so complicated? Why can you go wrong even with an expensive order? We asked some experts for help.

To make a flavourful cup, use freshly ground beans and store the coffee in an airtight container. (ADOBE STOCK)
Most good coffee companies sell single-bean and blend versions of their coffees. (ADOBE STOCK)
Test medium, dark and light roasts to see what works best for your palate. (ADOBE STOCK)
Experiment with a percolator to make Vietnamese coffee. (ADOBE STOCK)
