Daily grinds: How to make or order the perfect cup of coffee, every time

Ah, coffee. The stuff that fuels first dates, morning rituals, work meetings, breaks from work meetings, hipster conversations. It’s the smell of potential, the taste of happiness and *record scratch* and why doesn’t the coffee we make at home taste the same as in cafés? Why are beans so complicated? Why can you go wrong even with an expensive order? We asked some experts for help.

To make a flavourful cup, use freshly ground beans and store the coffee in an airtight container. (ADOBE STOCK)