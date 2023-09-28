Don’t be soirée: The introvert’s guide to enjoying a party
Parties are hard work for introverts. Here’s how to prep and actually enjoy a chill night out with (gasp!) lots of people
The party crowd would never understand. Introverts don’t hate you. They’re not upset. They don’t lack social skills. They’d just rather be alone than with an endless throng of people. They regret nothing.
Prep for the worst. Dr TR John, senior consultant in psychiatry at Aster Medcity in Kochi, says that working out even details in advance – what to wear, how to get there, what to expect – can make an outing seem less daunting. “Ask who else is invited, you’ll know if there’s someone you can connect with or fall back on,” he says.
Work out an escape route. Don’t hide at a party. What’s the point of coming this far? “But if you do feel overwhelmed at any point, look for a restroom, bedroom or outside area to relax for a bit,” says Dr John. Even if there are people in those spaces, the vibe is usually calmer and chill. “It’s a nice break if you’re drained out.”
