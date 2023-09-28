Don’t be soirée: The introvert’s guide to enjoying a party

The party crowd would never understand. Introverts don’t hate you. They’re not upset. They don’t lack social skills. They’d just rather be alone than with an endless throng of people. They regret nothing. Brace for questions at parties. Good hosts will do their best to draw everyone in, as with Kapoor & Sons. But they’re also listening to cues.

Arrive too early and the evening will seem longer. Show up late and groups are already formed, making it difficult to join a conversation, like in The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Aim to reach at the mid point.

Prep for the worst. Dr TR John, senior consultant in psychiatry at Aster Medcity in Kochi, says that working out even details in advance – what to wear, how to get there, what to expect – can make an outing seem less daunting. “Ask who else is invited, you’ll know if there’s someone you can connect with or fall back on,” he says. Ask who else is invited to a party so you know who you can connect with. Jaspreet learned this the hard way in S1 of Made in Heaven.

Work out an escape route. Don’t hide at a party. What’s the point of coming this far? “But if you do feel overwhelmed at any point, look for a restroom, bedroom or outside area to relax for a bit,” says Dr John. Even if there are people in those spaces, the vibe is usually calmer and chill. “It’s a nice break if you’re drained out.”

