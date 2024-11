“Europe belongs to Picasso, Matisse, Braque, and many others. India belongs only to me.” Artist Amrita Sher-Gil’s statement dates back to 1938, when she was just 25 years old. She’d spent her childhood in Hungary, and had been accepted into the prestigious École Nationale des Beaux-Arts in Paris at age 16.

Sher-Gil painted this when she was just 19.