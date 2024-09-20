Drawing Room: Why Janhavi Khemka loves Sumakshi Singh’s installations

Artist Sumakshi Singh’s work includes large installations that employ a mix of painting, drawing, thread work, animation, projection-mapping and sculpture. She creates work that is layered upon pre-existing objects, stories or architectures of spaces, so these layers can take on new meaning every time they are viewed. I’m particularly fascinated by her installation titled In, Between the Pages, from 2014.

Sumakshi Singh’s In, Between the Pages references 14th and 17th century voyages made by astronomers from Kerala.