Drawing Room: Why Janhavi Khemka loves Sumakshi Singh’s installations

Artist Sumakshi Singh’s large-scale installations tell tales of maritime journeys and adventures, connecting the human to the larger cosmos
Artist Sumakshi Singh’s work includes large installations that employ a mix of painting, drawing, thread work, animation, projection-mapping and sculpture. She creates work that is layered upon pre-existing objects, stories or architectures of spaces, so these layers can take on new meaning every time they are viewed. I’m particularly fascinated by her installation titled In, Between the Pages, from 2014.