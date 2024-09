Jyotindra Manshankar Bhatt, aka Jyoti Bhatt, has created paintings, prints and photography that document India’s folk culture. He uses symbols of traditional art to make colourful pop imagery which is both impactful and layered.

Jyoti Bhatt’s serigraph, Jal Thal Nabh, intertwines the elements of water, earth and sky. (PHOTOS: ARCHER ART GALLERY, AHMEDABAD)