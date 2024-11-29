Pick your fighter: Andy Sachs from The Devil Wears Prada, clipping across Fifth Avenue in Chanel boots while she picks up Miranda Priestly’s Starbucks order in The Devil Wears Prada (2006); Jenna Rink, glamourous fashion editor, doing a photo shoot in Central Park in 13 Going on 30 (2004); Rebecca, crushing it at a Manhattan sample sale in Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009); or even Princess Gisele, banished from her cartoon world, but somehow ending up in a live-action Upper West Side apartment in Enchanted (2007).

Dream on: Why romcoms need to bring back the making-it-big-in-NYC trope