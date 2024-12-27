Escape at home: How to turn your home into a retreat

Whether you want a calmer living space in 2025, or prefer a quiet night in on NYE, they both stem from the same fantasy – a home life without distraction, clutter and noise. Designers Joya Nandurdikar and Amrita Guha of Untitled Design, and Saheba Singh, design director at FAB Studio and founder of This Is It Designs, share the best tricks that luxury resorts and spas use to create their chill vibes. Why wait for a getaway when you can just stay home?

Making your home feel like a resort isn’t difficult. Small changes such as plush throws and silk cushions in the living spaces or good rugs go a long way. (Photos: Adobe Stock)