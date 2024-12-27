Menu Explore
Escape at home: How to turn your home into a retreat

ByTanisha Saxena
Dec 27, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Cut the clutter, add details, and dim the lights. Here are the best hacks for making your home feel like a luxe sanctuary

Whether you want a calmer living space in 2025, or prefer a quiet night in on NYE, they both stem from the same fantasy – a home life without distraction, clutter and noise. Designers Joya Nandurdikar and Amrita Guha of Untitled Design, and Saheba Singh, design director at FAB Studio and founder of This Is It Designs, share the best tricks that luxury resorts and spas use to create their chill vibes. Why wait for a getaway when you can just stay home?

Making your home feel like a resort isn’t difficult. Small changes such as plush throws and silk cushions in the living spaces or good rugs go a long way. (Photos: Adobe Stock)
Making your home feel like a resort isn't difficult. Small changes such as plush throws and silk cushions in the living spaces or good rugs go a long way. (Photos: Adobe Stock)
The easiest thing to do is to cut out the visual clutter. Think hordes of candles or photo frames crowding every surface.
The easiest thing to do is to cut out the visual clutter. Think hordes of candles or photo frames crowding every surface.
Set up a pillow menu, with soft and firm options. Add a soft bolster and a bolster cushion as well. Keep them close; pick what suits your mood.
Set up a pillow menu, with soft and firm options. Add a soft bolster and a bolster cushion as well. Keep them close; pick what suits your mood.
To keep your bathroom simple but luxurious, stock only what you need.
To keep your bathroom simple but luxurious, stock only what you need.
