Nobody dies in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Karwaan is bloodless too. So how come, when friends go on holiday in real life, there’s always that one person who the rest of the group wants to kill? As more buddies make it out of the group chat and travel together, here’s expert advice on how to keep the round trip running smoothly, through delays, detours and other disasters.

In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the gang has to make space for each other’s interests.